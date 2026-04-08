Gujarat Titans opener Jos Buttler etched his name into cricket’s record books, becoming only the fifth player in history to hit 600 career T20 sixes. The former England captain reached the historic milestone during the DC vs GT IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Buttler reached the landmark with a signature strike over long-on during his ongoing innings. He joins an elite group of legendary boundary-hitters, comprising Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, and Nicholas Pooran, as the only members of the 600-six club. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Match Scorecard here.

Jos Buttler Joins Elite T20 Batter List

Most sixes in T20 Cricket 1056 - Chris Gayle 982 - Kieron Pollard 784 - Andre Russell 712 - Nicholas Pooran 600 - Jos Buttler#IPL2026 #DCvsGT — LIT (@LitMusic1of1) April 8, 2026

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)