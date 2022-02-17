OnePlus India will officially launch the Nord CE 2 5G smartphone today in the country. The company will also introduce the OnePlus TV Y1S Series, along with the Nord CE 2 5G phone. OnePlus has been teasing both the devices on its official Twitter account, revealing its key specifications. The Nord CE 2 5G has also been listed on the Amazon India website, which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform. The virtual launch event will commence at 7 PM IST and will be streamed live via OnePlus India's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Teased on Amazon India, MediaTek Dimensity 900 & 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging Confirmed.

According to the Amazon India website, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. As per the leaks, the handset will be made available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. It is said to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon)

If it’s smarter, it should be simpler. Now cast your entertainment on the go with the OnePlus TV Y1S and Y1S Edge. Get notified now! ​#SmarterTVSmarterChoice — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 16, 2022

The smartphone will come equipped with a 64MP AI triple rear camera setup and a 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will get 65W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

OnePlus TV Y1S Series (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

On the other hand, the OnePlus TV Y1S Series will comprise OnePlus TV Y1S and the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. The former is said to get a 32-inch screen, whereas the latter might sport a 43-inch display. Both Smart TVs will come with a bezel-less design, dual-band Wi-Fi support and provide integration with OnePlus devices including wireless earbuds, wearables and smartphones. In addition to this, the OnePlus TV Y1S Series will feature a gamma engine for improved details and will run on Android TV 11 OS.

Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is likely to be priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 8GB + 128GB could retail at Rs 25,999. The phone will be offered in Bahama blue and grey mirror colours. The price of the OnePlus TV Y1S Series will be announced by the company today during the launch event.

