OnePlus, after minutes of opening pre-orders for OnePlus Nord, shared 'Sold Out' post on its official OnePlusZthingLite Instagram account. OnePlus has been teasing about the smartphone enormously but is yet to confirm the launch date for the same. Some customers who pre-booked the smartphone were delighted while others were disappointed to have missed the opportunity. Well, guess what? OnePlus has announced July 8 as the next pre-order date for its OnePlus Nord handset. So don't let this opportunity pass by you. OnePlus Nord Pre-Bookings to Open Today at 1.30 PM IST, Reportedly to Be Launched on July 10.

OnePlus Nord Sold Out (Photo Credits: OnePlus Z Lite Thing Official Instagram)

As far as specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord could feature a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, the mobile phone is likely to come packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W warp charging support. For photography, the smartphone may flaunt a triple rear camera module with a 64MP main camera, a 16MP secondary lens & a 2MP depth sensor.

The OnePlus Nord is expected to come with 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The company might also introduce a separate 12GB RAM model. For attending video calls & capturing stunning selfies, the handset could get a dual-camera setup featuring a 32MP main lens & an 8MP wide-angle shooter. Last but not the least, OnePlus Nord is likely to run on Android 10 based OxygenOS & will be priced below $500 (approximately Rs 37,800).

