OnePlus will add a new smart TV under its Y1 series for the Indian market next week. The Chinese phone maker is all set to launch the OnePlus TV 43Y1 model in India on May 24, 2021. The company confirmed the launch date of this model via its official Twitter account. It is worth noting that the upcoming OnePlus 40-inch TV will be positioned between the OnePlus TV 32Y1 and the OnePlus TV 43Y1 smart TVs. Google I/O 2021: Android 12 OS With 'Material You' Design Revealed; Beta 1 Version Available For Pixel, OnePlus & Other Select Devices

The smart TV will be launched in the country on Monday at 12 pm IST. The TV is expected to go on sale immediately after the launch. The company has officially teased the TV on its official website before its India launch. A dedicated landing page of the TV is also live on Flipkart, revealing key details prior the launch.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 43-inch is expected to be powered by an undisclosed 64-bit chipset and will run on Android TV 9-based OxygenPlay. It will sport a 40-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1920X1080 pixels and a 93 percent DCI-P3 gamut along with Gamma Engine picture enhancer. Additionally, the TV will come with a built-in Chromecast, along with support for Google Assistant and Alexa. It will get pre-loaded apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and more.

For unmatched audio experience, there will be two 20W speakers with Dolby Audio support. It will get Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, one Ethernet port, RF connection input, two HDMI ports, one AV In, one digital audio output, and two USB ports.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 Smart TV (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

As far as pricing is concerned, the OnePlus TV 40Y1 TV will be slightly cheaper than the elder sibling, the OnePlus TV 43Y1 which is priced at Rs. 26,999 in India as per the official website. It is important to note that the 32-inch TV costs Rs. 15,999 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 09:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).