At this year's Google I/O 2021 event, the American tech giant unfolded a host of products from Android 12 OS to Google Lens. Google left no stones unturned to make up for the last year's event that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main highlight of the annual developer conference was the announcement of the Android 12 OS that we were eagerly waiting for. The company made a bunch of other announcements too, including Google Photos, Privacy options, Google Lens new feature, Google AR, MUM (Multitask Unified Model) for search, Google Maps, WearOS with Samsung, Google Features For Next Galaxy Watch, Project Starline and more. Google I/O 2021: Watch LIVE Streaming of Google’s Annual Developer Conference; Here’s What To Expect.

The company calls the Android 12 the most ambitious Android update, which now comes with a 'Material You' Design. It is important to note that Material You is the latest version of Google's official design language, which will arrive at the OS this fall.

That’s a wrap! In case you missed it, here are a few things to know from the #GoogleIO keynote. Watch the full show here → https://t.co/muYGfi08eK pic.twitter.com/96xz8O5Nt7 — Google (@Google) May 19, 2021

The design will bring major changes to the entire Android aesthetic, including improved personalization and a new colour for the entire operating system. Almost everything has been revamped from lock screen to home screen according to the new design language. Users will be able to completely personalize the phone with a custom colour palette and redesigned widgets.

Google claims that Android devices will now be faster and more responsive with better power efficiency with the help of the Android 12 OS. The company has redesigned system spaces, a new privacy dashboard, more transparency over apps, two new toggles in Quick Settings, and more. The company has announced that the beta 1 version of the Android 12 OS will be available starting today for Pixel, OnePlus, Asus, Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, ZTE, Sharp, Oppo, Tecno, and TCL.

