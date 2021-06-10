OnePlus has officially launched the highly-anticipated OnePlus TV U1S in the country with prices starting at Rs 39,999. The Smart TV comes in three screen sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. The bigger 55-inch and 65-inch models cost Rs 47,999 and Rs 62,999, respectively. OnePlus' latest Smart TV is now available for online sale exclusively for Red Cable Club, Amazon prime members and Flipkart Plus Members only at a special price. Open sale for the Smart TV will begin on June 16, 2021, via Amazon, Flipkart and OnePlus.in. The online sale will end at 11 pm IST. OnePlus Nord CE 5G & OnePlus TV U1S Launched in India; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

As a part of the launch offer, OnePlus is providing a discount of up to 4,000 on the newly launched OnePlus TV U1S with HDFC credit cards and EMI transactions. With this special offer, the OnePlus TV U1S is available at a discounted price of Rs. 37,999 instead of Rs. 39,999 for the 50-inch model. Customers purchasing the TV during launch week will get the OnePlus Buds Z or OnePlus Band free. There's also a no-cost EMI option of up to 9 months with HDFC credit cards.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Alongside the OnePlus TV U1S, the Shenzhen-based brand also announced prices of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G phone. The second Nord device is priced in India from Rs 22,999. It will be available in three variants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The other two variants cost Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively. It is important to note that pre-orders for the Nord CE 5G will begin tomorrow, and it will be available for open sale on June 16, 2021. OnePlus Summer Launch Event Highlights.

We promised the Red Cable Club Members a special something and we are here to deliver the sweet deal. Be amongst the first ones to get your hands on the Smarter 4K Cinematic experience at a special price. Hurry, the sale ends at 11 PM today: https://t.co/ewbvmO4RaX pic.twitter.com/GVYI1SjAIy — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 10, 2021

Coming back to the OnePlus TV U1S, the Smart TV comes with 4K display resolution along with HDR10+, HLG and MEMC support. The television also gets slim bezels offering a seamless viewing experience for users. For sound, OnePlus has employed 30W speakers with support for Dolby Audio co-tuned with Dynaudio. There's also an external OnePlus TV camera module which will be available for additional Rs 2,499, as it would be sold separately.

OnePlus TV U1S Now Available For Sale (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The new OnePlus TV U1S comes loaded with several new features such as Speak Now, with hands-free voice control, OnePlus Connect 2.0, eARC, quick connect for OnePlus Buds, Android TV 10 with OxygenOS 2.0 and more. All three models get 2GB + 16GB of storage.

