OnePlus India officially launched its OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus TV U1S in the country at its OnePlus Summer Launch Event. The smartphone will be available to members for pre-order on June 11, 2021 and it will go on sale on June 16, 2021. On the other hand, the OnePlus TV U1S will be available for sale tonight at 9 pm IST for Amazon Prime Members, Flipkart members and Red Cable Members. The open sale of the smart TV will begin on June 11, 2021. OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus TV U1S Launch Highlights.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

For photography, it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP mono lens. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The device comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 30T Plus Warp charging technology. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS/ NaVIC, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Phone Teaser (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

OnePlus TV U1S comes in 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch screen displays with 4K UHD HDR10+ resolution. The smart TV runs on Android TV 10 based OxygenPlay 2.0 and comes powered by Gamma Engine with over 50 specialised algorithms. OnePlus TV U1S is co-tuned with Dynaudio that provides a well-balanced sound profile.

OnePlus TV U1S & OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

The device comes with Dolby Audio support for pitch-perfect audio. The new smart TV also comes with the 'Speak Now' feature which allows controlling the TV with a voice with the help of Google Assistant. Other features include OnePlus Connect 2.0, kids mode, gaming mode, built-in Chromecast and Google Play.

OnePlus TV U1S (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB + 128GB whereas the 8GB + 128GB model and 12GB + 256GB variants cost Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively. On the other hand, OnePlus TV U1S 50-inch variant gets a price tag of Rs 39,999 whereas the 55-inch and 65-inch will retail at Rs 47,999 and Rs 62,999 respectively.

