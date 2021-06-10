OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone today in the Indian market. The company will also launch the OnePlus TV U1S along with the phone. The handset will be introduced as an upgraded version to the original Nord which was launched in the country last year. The OnePlus Summer Launch Event will commence at 7 pm IST and will be streamed online via OnePlus India's official YouTube channel. OnePlus Nord CE 5G & OnePlus TV U1S Launching Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

We hope you have grabbed the 🍿. It's starting soon -https://t.co/L83KoFcc1B. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 10, 2021

The device is confirmed to come with a 64MP triple rear camera system. The other two sensors could be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth shooter. At the front, there might be a 16MP selfie snapper.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Teaser (Photo Credits: Amazon)

On the other hand, the OnePlus TV U1S is said to come in three screen sizes - 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. The 65-inch model will flaunt a webcam that will come with a fixed focus sensor.

OnePlus TV U1S (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The upcoming smart TV is speculated to be powered by a MediaTek processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. OnePlus TV U1S is expected to come with 30W speakers with Dolby Atmos support tuned by Dynaudio. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus Nord is likely to be priced from Rs 22,999 whereas the OnePlus TV U1S could cost from Rs 36,999.