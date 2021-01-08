OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Watch RX and OnePlus Band's details have been reportedly surfaced via OnePlus Health App. Both OnePlus watch and the band are rumoured to be launched as early as next week. A new report suggests that the company may also launch Watch RX alongside OnePlus Watch and OnePlus Band. Ahead of the launch, details of these three products have been revealed by leakster Nils Ahrensmeier. The tipster claims that he managed to obtain OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Watch RX & OnePlus Band's features, specifications after looking into the APK file of the OnePlus Health app that quietly debuted on Google Play Store. OnePlus Watch to Be Launched in Early 2021, Confirms CEO Pete Lau.

He also shared a screenshot that showcases a code of the new app that suggests a link between OnePlus Watch and Oppo Watch. This hints that OnePlus Watch could be a re-badged version of Oppo Watch.

First thing I found in the "OnePlus" Health apk seems very familiar 🌚 pic.twitter.com/dtjCmCaUTN — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) January 7, 2021

As per the tipster, OnePlus Watch RX also surfaced through the APK file and it is likely to be a re-branded model of Oppo Watch RX that was teased in October last year.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus Watch might get a rectangular dial and could be offered in two AMOLED display sizes - a 41mm, 46mm. Apart from OnePlus Watch and OnePlus, the tipster also spotted an image of a fitness band with several features including calories, steps tracking, SpO2 monitor for blood oxygen monitoring, workout modes to track activities such as indoor biking, swimming and yoga. As of now, OnePlus has only confirmed the OnePlus Watch Development and teased the OnePlus Band, however, a recent report has unveiled January 11, 2021 as the launch date of the fitness band in India.

