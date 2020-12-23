New Delhi, Dec 23: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the company is working on a smartwatch that will be released early next year. While the launch date has not explicitly been mentioned, one can expect the OnePlus Watch to arrive in the first quarter of next year. OnePlus is working closely with Google on improving Wear OS. Whether that means the OnePlus watch will run Google's platform is unclear, according to reports. After Nord, OnePlus Watch With Google Wear OS to Arrive Soon: Report.

"Many of you said you wanted a watch, and as you might have heard over the weekend — we're making one, to be released early next year. Wishes do come true," Lau said in a tweet late on Tuesday.

The smartwatch is expected to feature a Snapdragon Wear system-on-chip, potentially the recently-launched Snapdragon Wear 4100. OnePlus Watch may also include an OLED display to save battery and a host of fitness and health features like a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor and software-based features such as sleep pattern analysis, goals-oriented exercise tracking and more. Back in 2016, OnePlus actually confirmed that the company was developing a smartwatch.

"We had completed the design but we still decided to scrap it. We have to be focused," Lau said during the 'Converge' tech conference held in Hong Kong recently.

