After several leaks and rumours, OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker has finally released the documentary trailer of OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord smartphone on its Official YouTube channel ahead of its launch. The documentary is reported to have 4 parts & one of the parts will be released on June 30. The trailer gives a flashback about the brand designing & how Pete Lau, Carl Pei Built the new mobile phone. OnePlus Z Aka OnePlus Nord Listed on Amazon India Ahead of India Launch.

Recently, the smartphone was listed on Amazon India website with a 'Notify Me' button so that interested users can get an update whenever any new information is out, also can stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The firm has also created a new official Instagram handle with the name 'OnePlusLiteZThing' that had shared an image of 'Nord' behind its invite card.

OnePlus Nord Listed on Amazon India

Coming to the specifications, the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord is likely to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. For photography, the smartphone is likely to come equipped with a triple rear camera module featuring a 64MP main camera, a 16MP secondary lens & a 2MP snapper. The handset might come packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The affordable mobile phone is expected to come with 6GB of RAM & 128GB internal storage. In addition to this, the smartphone is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with a 5G modem. The OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord is likely to be offered in the Rs 20,000 range.

