After several leaks and rumours, OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker has finally released the documentary trailer of OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord smartphone on its Official YouTube channel ahead of its launch. The documentary is reported to have 4 parts & one of the parts will be released on June 30. The trailer gives a flashback about the brand designing & how Pete Lau, Carl Pei Built the new mobile phone. OnePlus Z Aka OnePlus Nord Listed on Amazon India Ahead of India Launch.
Recently, the smartphone was listed on Amazon India website with a 'Notify Me' button so that interested users can get an update whenever any new information is out, also can stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The firm has also created a new official Instagram handle with the name 'OnePlusLiteZThing' that had shared an image of 'Nord' behind its invite card.
Coming to the specifications, the OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord is likely to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. For photography, the smartphone is likely to come equipped with a triple rear camera module featuring a 64MP main camera, a 16MP secondary lens & a 2MP snapper. The handset might come packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The affordable mobile phone is expected to come with 6GB of RAM & 128GB internal storage. In addition to this, the smartphone is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with a 5G modem. The OnePlus Z or OnePlus Nord is likely to be offered in the Rs 20,000 range.
