New Delhi, July 8: OnePlus Nord CE5 is launched in India, introducing users to its latest smartphone with a large battery and advanced features. The launch took place at the OnePlus Summer launch event, where the company also launched the OnePlus Nord 5 and the new OnePlus Buds 4 earphones. OnePlus Nord CE5 comes with a MediaTek processor and an AMOLED display.

The OnePlus Nord CE5 comes in Black Infinity, Nexus Blue, and Marble Mist colour options. It features a slim design and comes with 0.827 cm of thickness in the Marble Mist variant and 0.817 cm in the Black Infinity and Nexus Blue versions. The device weighs approximately 199 gm. The Nord CE5 includes useful display settings like Bedtime Mode, Dark Mode, and Screen Colour Mode for users to customise their viewing experience. OnePlus Nord 5 Price, Sale, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone of OnePlus Launched in India.

OnePlus Nord CE5 Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Nord CE5 includes a 6.77-inch Full-HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Nord CE5 offers High Brightness Mode (HBM) of 1300 nits and also supports a peak brightness of up to 1430 nits. The smartphone comes with an Aqua Touch feature and is equipped with the biggest battery ever from OnePlus. The smartphone comes with a 7,100mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset. The OnePlus Nord CE5 is available in three storage configurations, which come with 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. It features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus offers long-term support for the device, and offers 6 years of software updates and 4 years of battery health support. The Nord CE5 comes with a dual rear setup, which includes a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The device includes a 16MP front camera. OnePlus Buds 4 Launched in India With AI Translation Feature; Check Price, Specifications and Other Details.

OnePlus Nord CE5 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be offered in three storage variants in India, along with launch offers. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at INR 22,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant comes at a price of INR 24,999. The variant, featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at INR 26,999. The sale for the OnePlus Nord CE 5 is scheduled to begin on July 12, 2025, at 12 AM IST.

