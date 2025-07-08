New Delhi, July 8: OnePlus Nord 5 is launched in India with advanced specifications and features. The smartphone is equipped with a high-performance chipset and sleek design. Alongside the Nord 5, the company also launched the OnePlus Nord CE5 smartphone and the next-generation OnePlus Buds 4 earphones during the OnePlus Summer Launch Event.

These new devices expand OnePlus’ product lineup, offering users a wider range of choices in smartphones and audio accessories category. The OnePlus Nord 5 is available in three colour options, which include Marble Sands, Dry Ice, and Phantom Grey. The smartphone features a sleek design with a thickness of 0.81 cm and weighs 211 gm. It also comes with Dual SIM Dual Active support. OnePlus Buds 4 Launched in India With AI Translation Feature; Check Price, Specifications and Other Details.

OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications and Features

The OnePlus Nord 5 features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Nord 5 comes with a 6,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The Nord 5 has a dual rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it features a 50MP selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord 5 includes AI features like AI Translate, AI Summarise, AI Plus Mind, AI Search. AI VoiceScribe, AI call Assistant and more. The smartphone comes with Google Gemini integration. OnePlus will offer 6 years of software support and 4 years for battery health. Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphones From Ai+ Launched in India.

OnePlus Nord 5 Price in India

The OnePlus Nord 5 is launched in India in three storage variants with launch offers. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at INR 29,999, and the 12GB + 256GB variant is available for a price of INR 32,999. The smartphone with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at INR 35,999. The OnePlus Nord 5 will go on sale starting from July 9, 2025 (tomorrow) at 12 PM IST.

