Oppo India has officially announced the launch of a new smartphone under its budget-centric A-series. The affordable phone is priced at Rs 13,990 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant. It comes as a successor of the Oppo A15. The phone is available in two colour options - Crystal Black and Pearl Blue. The phone is available for sale via Amazon India as well as offline stores. Oppo F Series Reaches 10 Million Users Milestone; New F19 & F19 Pro Colour Variants Launched.

The main highlights of the newly launched Oppo A16 is a MediaTek chipset, triple rear cameras, 5000mAh battery, Android 11 OS, and more. As a part of the launch offer, the Oppo A16 gets an instant discount of Rs 750 on Citi Bank credit cards, and other bank debit and credit cards. There's also a no-cost EMI option available for 3-months.

As for specifications, Oppo A16 boasts a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel with Eye Care mode and a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. It comes powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The processor comes paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the Oppo A16 gets a triple rear camera module. It comprises a 13MP primary shooter accompanied by two 2MP snappers for depth and macro images. Upfront, there is an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with a Smart Battery Protection feature. For security, the phone gets a Face Unlock feature and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

