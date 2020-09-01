Oppo Mobile India will be launching the new Oppo F17 series tomorrow in the country. The new Oppo F17 series will comprise of Oppo F17 and Oppo 17 Pro smartphones that have been teased by the phone maker. The Oppo F17 Pro is dubbed as the sleekest phone of 2020, carrying a 7.48mm thin chassis. The company had been teasing the phone on social media handles, and it already has been listed on Amazon India. The Oppo F17 Pro will get a total of six cameras comprising of quad cameras at the rear and dual sensors upfront. On the other hand, the Oppo F17 will be a toned-down version of the Oppo F17 Pro with a slew of specification changes. Oppo F17 & Oppo F17 Pro to Be Launched in India on September 2, 2020.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will be launching the new Oppo F17 series tomorrow at 7 pm IST. The event will be streamed online via the company's official YouTube channel along with social media accounts. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that the Oppo F17 Pro will be priced in India below Rs 25,000. Moreover, the lower spec-version - Oppo F17 will be cheaper than the Pro version to reach out for the bigger consumer base.

Oppo F17 Series India Launch on September 2, 2020 (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

Talking about the specifications, the Oppo F17 Pro will sport a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 support, in-display fingerprint sensor and more. If the market reports are to be believed the Oppo F17 Pro is likely to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC. For photography, there will be a 48MP quad rear camera and a 16MP dual selfie camera. It would be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The phone could be offered in three colours - Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White.

Hey hey hey, just 1 more day! 🤩#OPPOF17Pro Flauntastic Online Music Launch will rock on your screens tomorrow! 🤙🏼 Be there to cheer at 7PM. #FlauntItYourWay@HARRDYSANDHU pic.twitter.com/h8xp2FfQbG — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) September 1, 2020

The Oppo F17, on the other hand, is likely to come with a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch design. It will also get a quad rear camera, while there will be a single 16MP snapper up front. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The company might offer a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging on the smartphone. More details and prices will be announced during the launch event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 10:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).