Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the Oppo F19 device in India on April 6, 2021. Ahead of the launch, the Oppo F19 device has been listed on Amazon India revealing its launch time and few key specifications. As per the listing, the virtual launch event will commence at 12 noon via Oppo India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Moreover, the company has provided a dedicated 'Pre-order Notification' button on the Oppo India website. Oppo F19 Pro Series Clocks Over Rs 2,300 Crore Sales in Three Days: Report.

Oppo will be hosting the launch event with Zakir Khan, the famous stand-up comedian. As per the Amazon listing, the Oppo F19 phone will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W flash charging support.

Oppo F19 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Fastest in the history of OPPO.⚡ ​ Get set and get excited, we’re bringing the all-new #OPPOF19 with the superfast OPPO 33W Flash Charge in the Fastest Launch Ever on 6th April, 12PM with @Zakirism. Stay tuned! #FastestLaunch pic.twitter.com/mkz7BHnnG2 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) April 1, 2021

The company claims that by charging the smartphone for 5-minutes, it can provide 5.5 hours of talk. Oppo F19 gets fully charged in only 72 minutes. The Amazon listing doesn't reveal much about the features of the upcoming smartphone. Last month, the company launched the Oppo F19 Pro series which comprises Oppo F19 Pro and the Oppo F19 Pro+ phones. The Oppo F19 Pro+ is priced at Rs 25,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model. On the other hand, the Oppo F19 Pro costs Rs 21,490 for the 8GB + 128GB and Rs 23,490 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

