Oppo, the Chinese mobile maker officially launched its Redno5 K device in the home country. The handset will be made available for sale in the country on March 6, 2021 in three shades - Green Breeze, Starry Dream and Midnight Black. The smartphone is the new chipset edition of the Reno5 5G device that was launched in December last year. The pricing of the phone is yet to be revealed by the company. Oppo Unveils New Wireless Charging for Its Upcoming Rollable Smartphone.

Oppo Reno5 K (Photo Credits: TechnoAnkit1 Twitter)

In terms of specifications, Oppo Reno5 K sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For optics, the device comes equipped with a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The handset comes packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support and runs on the Android 11 based ColorOS 11 operating system. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm audio jack, dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port.

