Official renders of the upcoming Oppo Find X9s Pro have surfaced online, providing a detailed look at the device's design and colour options ahead of its scheduled April 21 debut in China. Leaked by industry tipster Evan Blass, the images reveal that the new compact flagship will be available in Cyan, Orange, Titanium, and White. Positioned as a direct competitor to the OnePlus 15T, the Find X9s Pro is expected to focus heavily on high-end imaging capabilities within a smaller form factor.

The device is set to be the most compact entry in the Find X9 series, reportedly featuring a 6.32-inch display. Despite its smaller size, the smartphone is tipped to house a massive battery and a professional-grade camera system tuned by Hasselblad. This launch is part of a major Oppo event that will also see the introduction of the Oppo Pad Mini and the Find X9 Ultra. Oppo Pad Mini Tipped To Launch on April 21; Know What To Expect.

Oppo Find X9s Pro Design and Display Specifications

The Oppo Find X9s Pro features a 6.32-inch OLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a high 144Hz refresh rate. According to the leaked renders, the device maintains a consistent design language with the broader Find X9 family but adopts a more pocket-friendly footprint. The build is expected to be highly durable, carrying both IP68 and IP69 ratings for superior resistance against dust and high-pressure water jets.

Under the hood, the smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, built on an advanced process for flagship performance. It is expected to offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. For security and haptics, the device will reportedly include an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor and an X-axis linear motor.

Oppo Find X9s Pro 200MP Camera System and Hasselblad Tuning

The imaging setup is the standout feature of the Oppo Find X9s Pro. The rear array is led by a 200-megapixel Samsung HPE primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a second 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 periscope telephoto camera, also featuring OIS. A 3.2-megapixel multispectral unit is included to improve colour accuracy, all supported by Hasselblad’s colour science.

On the front, the device is expected to house a 50-megapixel sensor for high-resolution selfies and video calls. Recent reports also indicate that the Find X9s Pro will support an optional Hasselblad teleconverter kit, allowing users to further extend the optical reach of the telephoto lens, a feature typically reserved for professional camera equipment.

Oppo Find X9s Pro Battery Capacity and Price in India

One of the most notable technical achievements for a compact device is the reported inclusion of a 7,025mAh battery. The Oppo Find X9s Pro is said to support 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, providing significant endurance for its size. The phone will run on ColorOS 16, which is based on the latest Android 16 operating system. OPPO K14x 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features; Sale Begins Today.

While official pricing will be confirmed at the April 21 launch event in China, industry analysts expect the device to be positioned in the premium segment. Details regarding the Oppo Find X9s Pro price in India and its global availability are expected to be announced in the weeks following the domestic debut.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).