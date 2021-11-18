Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker, is rumoured to launch the Reno7 Series in the Chinese market soon. The Reno7 Series will comprise Reno7, Reno7 Pro and Reno7 SE models. Ahead of its launch, the Reno7 Pro device has been spotted on the Geekbench website. Also, a live hands-on image has been leaked online. Oppo Reno7, Reno7 Pro & Reno7 SE Prices & Specifications Leaked Online: Report.

Oppo Reno7 Pro Geekbench Listing (Photo Credits: Geekbench)

As per the Geekbench website, the Reno7 Pro smartphone scored 828 points in the single-core test and 2,547 points in the multi-core test. The handset will come powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It will run on Android 11 out of the box. In addition to this, the Geekbench listing does not reveal any other information.

Oppo Reno7 Hands-on Image (Photo Credits: Weibo)

According to the leaked hands-on image of the vanilla Reno7 phone, the rear panel seems to be made up of frosted glass. There is a rectangle-shaped camera module comprising four lenses and an Oppo branding at the bottom right side. Lastly, there is an antenna lining at the bottom left side which hints that the Reno7 would get a metal frame.

