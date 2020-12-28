Last month, Oppo introduced the Oppo X 2021 concept phone along with AR Glass 2021. The Oppo X 2021 phone extends out from the side, now, images of a new rollable device from Oppo have been leaked online. As per the images, the phone features a display that rolls in & out like a scroll. This indicates that Oppo might be working on multiple concept phones with rollable displays. Oppo's new rollable device is reportedly called as Oppo X Tom Ford Slider as it is designed by 'Tom Ford'. Oppo X 2021 Concept Phone & AR Glass 2021 Officially Unveiled.

Oppo Slider Concept Phone (Photo Credits: Lets Go Digital)

When not rolled out, the handset is a square, small device that can easily fit into the pockets. The screen can be rolled out from the top edge that makes the phone taller & increases the display area by about 80 percent. The smartphone sports round screen edges and golden pull tabs on the sides that can easily slide the phone up or down.

According to the leaked images, the handset features a triple rear cameras that are aligned horizontally in the top centre of the camera module. The rear side of the phone appears to have a soft leather finish & embossed words 'Oppo X Tom Ford - Design for concept Shakira' below the camera lenses. At the front, there is no camera sensor & it would be interesting to watch how does the company integrates the front camera into the device. When rolled out, the phone could also house a secondary screen.

