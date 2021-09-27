Poco India will officially launch the C31 smartphone on September 30, 2021. The company has teased the device on its official Twitter account revealing its launch date. In addition to this, the handset has also been teased on Flipkart which confirms its availability through the e-commerce platform during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021. As per both teasers, the Poco C31 launch will commence at 12 noon and will be streamed live via Poco India's official YouTube channel. Poco Sells Over 20 Lakh Units of C3 Smartphone in India.

As per the Flipkart teaser, the handset will come with a waterdrop notch display, a thicker bottom bezel and slim side bezels. It will also come with a long lifespan battery that is claimed to deliver a 25 percent longer lifespan than other smartphones. Poco C31 is likely to be introduced as an upgrade to the Poco C3 device which was launched in October 2020.

Poco C31 India Launch (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Poco C3 sports a 6.53-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and comes powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main camera, a 2MP depth snapper and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it features a 5MP snapper. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to deliver 14 hours of gaming and 31 hours of video playback and 10W fast charging support. Moreover, it runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 OS.

