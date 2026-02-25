Mumbai, February 25: Poco India has officially started teasing the arrival of its next flagship-tier devices, with strong indications that the Poco X8 Pro series is set to debut in the Indian market. Through a series of cryptic yet pointed posts on social media platform X, the brand has urged consumers to wait for a "smarter phone," specifically highlighting the letter "X" in its marketing materials.

The promotional campaign suggests that the launch is imminent, with industry insiders anticipating an official release in early March. While the company has maintained a level of mystery regarding the specific monikers, the teaser timing aligns with previous release cycles and recent regulatory filings, pointing towards a dual-model rollout consisting of the Poco X8 Pro and a higher-end Poco X8 Pro Max. Realme C83 5G Set for India Launch on March 7 With 7,000mAh Battery and Military-Grade Durability.

Leaked Specifications and Display Technology

The premium Poco X8 Pro Max is expected to lead the line-up with a 6.83-inch 1.5K TCL M10 OLED display. This panel reportedly supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, alongside 3,840Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain. Under the hood, the device is tipped to house the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s processor, paired with an Immortalis-G925 MC12 GPU and UFS 4.1 storage for high-speed performance.

For photography enthusiasts, the Pro Max variant may feature a 50MP Light Hunter 600 main sensor equipped with optical image stabilisation (OIS). One of the most significant highlights is the rumoured 8,500mAh battery, which would be among the largest in its segment, supporting 100W wired fast charging. The device is also expected to carry an IP69K rating, providing high-level resistance against dust and high-pressure water jets.

Standard Pro Variant and Special Editions

The standard Poco X8 Pro is expected to offer a slightly more compact experience with a 6.59-inch OLED screen. It will likely be powered by the Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. While it shares the 100W charging capabilities of its larger sibling, it is expected to carry a 6,500mAh battery. This model may also feature a Sony IMX882 50MP primary sensor and a dedicated optical in-display fingerprint scanner for security. OnePlus OxygenOS 17 Update: List of Eligible Smartphones and Tablets Revealed as Android 17 Development Begins.

Anticipated Design and Connectivity

Beyond the standard hardware, leaked images suggest that Poco may collaborate on a special Iron Man-themed edition for the X8 Pro to appeal to pop-culture fans. Both devices are expected to include modern connectivity features such as Wi-Fi 7 on the Max model, NFC, and IR blasters. With a chassis thickness of approximately 8.15mm for the Max variant, the series aims to balance heavy-duty battery capacity with a manageable physical profile.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 08:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).