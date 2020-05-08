Poco F2 Smartphone Likely to Be Launched on May 12; Company Sending Out Media Invites

Poco Representation Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Xiaomi’s sub-brand, Poco is expected to the successor to the Poco F1 smartphone that was introduced in the year 2018 soon. Though, there is no concrete information on the new smartphone yet. But, we have already seen some leaks hinting the existence of Poco F2 Pro and Poco M2 Pro. The Spanish PR agency of the Xiaomi reportedly has started sending out virtual invites for a Poco event, that is slated for May 12. Moreover, the company also shared a video on its official Twitter account revealing a “2nd generation” phone which may be the Poco F2 smartphone. Poco F2 Pro Smartphone Spotted on Google Play Listing; Likely To be Launched Soon.

As per the report from Android Authority, the publication claims that they have received an online invite for a Poco event, which will be held on May 12. However, the time of the event has not been revealed, and either there is no information where the event will be streamed. But, we do know that the company will be announcing the second-generation Poco which can be confirmed by the tweet shared by Poco on Twitter. The 46-second video posted on Poco's Twitter account does not reveal anything about the launch event. If the market reports are to be believed, the Poco F2 series will be unveiled on May 12.

We focus on one thing that truly matters: We surpass ourselves everyday. We can't wait to reveal the 2nd generation of POCO!#POCOisBACK pic.twitter.com/cCHbpZWKwR — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 6, 2020

Recently, Poco M2 Pro mysteriously appeared on the Xiaomi India website's RF exposure page revealing that it might be launched in India soon. But, the listing was immediately taken down by the phone maker. As of now, it is not clear which series of Poco phones will be revealed on May 12, it could be Poco F2 or Poco M2 series. Notably, Poco has not revealed any details about the online event scheduled for May 12. But, we know that it will be a 2nd generation smartphone.