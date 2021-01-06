Poco M2 and Poco C3 smartphones have received a price cut in India. Poco M2's price has been slashed by Rs 1,000 for the base variant whereas the top-end model gets a cut of Rs 1,500. On the other hand, only the high-end variant of Poco C3 phone has received a price revision. Poco M2 comes in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 6GB model is now available at Rs 9,999 whereas the 128GB storage variant costs Rs 10,999 via Flipkart. Poco C3 is listed on the e-commerce website at Rs 7,499 for the 3GB & 32GB model whereas the 4GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 8,499. Poco F2 Smartphone Teased Online, Likely to Be Launched in India Soon.

Poco M2 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Poco India Twitter)

In terms of specifications, Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels.

The device comes with a 13MP quad rear camera module, powered by MediaTek Helio G80 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 operating system.

Poco C3 Launched in India (Photo Credits; Poco India)

Poco C3 flaunts a 6.53-inch HD+ display, a 13MP triple rear camera system and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. At the front, Poco M2, Poco C3 get an 8MP and a 5MP selfie snapper respectively.

