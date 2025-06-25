Mumbai, June 25: Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch in India on July 1, 2025, with a Glyph Matrix design and several upgrades over its previous model, Nothing Phone 2, which was launched in 2023. Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor which is featured in the POCO F7 5G launched on June 24, 2025, in the INR 30,000 segment.

Nothing Phone 3 will skip the Glyph Interface design present in all the Nothing smartphones, including Phone 2, and adopt a different design called Glyph Matrix. So far, the details hint that the device could have a sleek design, different from the transparent design with Glyph Interface. So, will it compete with the recently launched POCO F7 5G? Check the features, specifications, and prices of both smartphones here. POCO F7 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest POCO Smartphone Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC.

POCO F7 5G Price, Specifications and Features

POCO F7 comes with several upgrades over the POCO F6 smartphone of last year. It comes with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage and a massive 7,550mAh battery with fast-charging support of 90W and 22.5W wireless charging capability. POCO F7 5G has a dual-tone design and comes in Black, White and Cyber Silver Edition. It comes with several AI features in the HyperOS 2.0 operating system. It has Bluetooth 6, Wi-Fi 7 and NFC support.

The smartphone features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5 resolution. It can offer 3,200 nits of peak brightness and supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. POCO F7 has two cameras on the rear - a 50MP primary with an IMX882 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera. There is a 20MP selfie camera placed on the front. The POCO F7 5G price in India starts at INR 29,999 for the 12GB+256GB variant, and its sale will begin on July 1, 2025.

Nothing Phone 3 Price, Specifications and Features

Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch on July 1, 2025 in India. According to the rumours, the smartphone may come with a triple camera setup on the rear, with 50MP being a primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP with a 3x telephoto camera and a 50MP selfie camera. It will likely come with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for the base variant. According to a report by Hindustan Times, said that Nothing Phone 3 could come with a 5,150mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging. Nothing Phone 3 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch in India on July 1; Check Expected Price and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphone From Nothing.

Nothing Phone 3 will feature the same 4m Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor as the POCO F7 5G. It is expected to boast a 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. Phone 3 could also come with many AI-powered features, including NFC and eSIM technology. The price of Nothing Phone 3 could be set between INR 50,000 and INR 60,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).