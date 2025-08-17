Mumbai, August 17: POCO M7 4G has been launched in the global market with several segment-leading specifications and features. The new POCO M series smartphone comes with a larger battery, an efficient processor, a higher refresh rate display, a large size, and an elegant design similar to the POCO F7 5G model. POCO M7 4G has a dual-camera setup on the rear and is offered in three colours - Silver, Blue and Black in the international smartphone market.

POCO M7 4G is available in three variants based on the storage and RAM options. The smartphone comes with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage for faster scrolling, multimedia storage and app usage. It also supports memory expansion up to 2TB via a microSD card. POCO also included up to 16GB RAM expansion using the internal storage. Infinix Hot 60i 5G Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Newly Launched Infinix Smartphone in India.

POCO M7 4G Price in the Global Market, India Launch

The POCO M7 4G international variant is sold exclusively on AliExpress for USD 116 (around INR 10,160) for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The higher variant, having 8GB RAM and 256GB built-in storage, is sold at USD 137 (around INR 12,000). POCO M7 4G India launch date has yet to be announced.

POCO M7 4G Specifications and Features

POCO M7 4G comes with a Snapdragon 685 4G mobile processor built on a 6nm process. It clocks up to 2.8GHz and comes mated with Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The smartphone has a 6.9-inch FHD+ DotDisplay that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and has 700 nits of peak brightness and 850 nits of HBM. It comes with three TUV Rheinland certifications for eye protection. POCO M7 4G has a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera - both support recording up to 1080p videos at 30 fps. HONOR X7c 5G Specifications and Features Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 18; Check All of Them Here.

POCO M7 4G gets a 7,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. With such a large battery, the device boasts an 8.40mm thickness and weighs 214 grams. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, AI face unlock, IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, Dual Wi-Fi (2.4Ghz and 5Ghz), and Bluetooth 5 support. It comes with NFC, Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos support and runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2.

