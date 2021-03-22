Poco, the Chinese-smartphone maker has officially launched two new handsets in the global market. Dubbed as Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3, both the phones were launched during a global event, which took place earlier today. Interestingly, the Poco X3 Pro will be launched in India on March 30, 2021. The main highlights of the Poco X3 Pro are Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, 48MP quad rear camera setup and more. Poco X3 Pro Renders & Specifications Leaked Ahead Of India Launch.

On the other hand, the Poco F3 is essentially a rebadged version of the Redmi K40, which was introduced in China last month. It comes with Snapdragon 870 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, 5G connectivity and more.

Poco X3 Pro Smartphone (Photo Credits: Poco)

As far as prices are concerned, the Poco X3 Pro gets a starting price of EUR 249, which is around Rs 21,400 for the 6GB variant. The bigger 8GB storage model costs EUR 299 (around Rs 25,700). The smartphone will be made available in three shades - Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze. To make things interesting, the phone maker has announced an early bird price for the phone. The base model will be available at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,100) while the 8GB model will cost EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,400). It is important to note that the early bird offer will commence from March 24 till April 1.

Poco F3 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Poco)

The prices of the Poco F3 smartphone starts at EUR 349 (which is around Rs 30,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. However, the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 34,400). The handset comes in three colours - Night Black, Arctic White, and Deep Ocean Blue. As for early bird prices, the 6GB variant is priced at EUR 299 (approximately Rs 25,700) while the 8GB model will cost EUR 349 (around Rs 30,100). These prices will be effective from March 27 to April 6, 2021.

#POCOX3Pro 6GB + 128GB starting 249 euros. EARLY BIRD PRICING starting 199 euros! 8GB + 256GB starting 299 euros. EARLY BIRD PRICING starting 249 euros! AMAZING PRICING#ExactlyWhatYouNeedAndMore pic.twitter.com/lNrA8A0pVI — POCO (@POCOGlobal) March 22, 2021

Talking about specifications, the Poco X3 Pro gets a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC paired up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It also supports storage expansion of up to 1TB via a microSD card. For photography, there is a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP primary Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and two 2MP snappers for macro and depth sensing.

