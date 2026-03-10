POCO X8 Pro Price in India

Mumbai, March 10: POCO has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated POCO X8 Pro will launch in India and global markets on March 17, 2026. This performance-focused smartphone is poised to be a key addition to the brand's X-series lineup, with the company confirming it will be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart in India.

The smartphone is expected to arrive as a global iteration of the Chinese-market Redmi Turbo 5, maintaining a focus on high-speed processing and battery endurance. With a sleek design featuring a metal frame and a distinct dual-camera setup, the device is being positioned to compete directly with other mid-range performance handsets. Poco X8 Pro Max Price in India.

Poco X8 Pro Specifications and Features

The POCO X8 Pro boasts a modern aesthetic, characterized by a flat-frame design and a rear camera module that houses its sensors in a pill-shaped island. The device is expected to be available in black, white, and green colour options, catering to a diverse user base.

On the front, the phone features a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display. This panel is expected to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits, ensuring clarity even under direct sunlight. The display also incorporates an integrated in-display fingerprint scanner, moving away from side-mounted sensors for a more premium, seamless look.

Under the hood, the POCO X8 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. This processor is engineered to handle intensive gaming and heavy multitasking, supported by LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage for rapid data speeds. The device runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3, which is based on the latest Android 16 platform.

In the camera department, the phone includes a dual rear camera system highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). This is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video calls, the front houses a 20-megapixel camera. The device is also expected to carry an IP68/IP69 rating, providing robust protection against dust and water immersion.

One of the most notable features of the Indian variant is its substantial battery capacity. While global versions may vary, the Indian model is expected to pack a 7,560mAh battery. To ensure minimal downtime, the device supports 100W wired fast charging, which is capable of providing a full charge in a relatively short timeframe. Lava Bold 2 5G Release Date, Expected Price and Specifications.

POCO X8 Pro Price in India

While official domestic pricing will be confirmed during the launch event next week, early reports and leaked data from international listings suggest that the POCO X8 Pro will enter the Indian market with an aggressive price point. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is expected to start at approximately INR 43,000, while the higher-end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration may be priced at around INR 51,000.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mathrubhumi ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2026 09:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).