After launching Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 phones globally, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch the former in India. The Poco X3 Pro will go official in India on March 30, 2021. It also has been listed on Flipkart, confirming the launch date. The listing indicates that it would be sold online exclusively via Flipkart when launched. However, there is no word from Poco regarding the launch of F3. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 Smartphones Launched Globally; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The launch of Poco X3 Pro is scheduled for March 30 at 12 pm IST. The official Flipkart listing has revealed some key details of the phone ahead of its arrival. The specifications and features of the phone are expected to remain similar to the global variant.

Poco X3 Pro India Launch Announced (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Talking about specifications, the Poco X3 Pro will sport a 6.67-inch Dot-Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC clubbed up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Moreover, the onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. It will get a 48MP Quad rear camera assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, there will be a 20MP selfie camera. It will be backed by a 5,160mAh battery with a 33W fast charging technology.

Next level flagship performance!#POCOX3PRO 😈 Unleash #PROformance 30.03.21 🗓️ Same Madness. Only More. pic.twitter.com/vvS99zmxug — POCO - Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 22, 2021

The phone comes in three colours - Phantom Black, Metal Bronze and Frost Blue. As far as pricing is concerned, the Chinese phone maker has priced the Poco X3 Pro from 249 euros which is approximately Rs 21,400 for the base model. However, the top-end model costs 299 euros which is around Rs 25,800.

