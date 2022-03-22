Poco India has teased a smartphone on its official Twitter account. Though the teaser does not mention the name of the handset, reports have claimed it to be the Poco X4 Pro 5G device. The handset was launched in the global market at MWC earlier this year. The teaser on Twitter reads, "The X has a date! Let's know if you're able to find it. The teaser reveals roman letters X and IV, which translates to April 10. Poco X4 Pro 5G With 108MP Camera Debuts at MWC 2022, Check Details Here.

In terms of specifications, Poco X4 Pro 5G is likely to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC with Adreno 619 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The X has a date! Let's know if you're able to find it. Watch this space tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pSZkDKyaEZ — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 21, 2022

For photography, the handset might come with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is likely to be a 16MP selfie shooter.

Poco X4 Pro 5G is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. Connectivity options might include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C port. In addition to this, Poco X4 Pro 5G is likely to come with an IR blaster, dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm audio jack.

