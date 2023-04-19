Mumbai, April 19: Parents were shocked to see pornographic content on the Kindle Unlimited app, a platform meant for reading purposes. Following the alarm they raised, both Apple and Google notified Amazon about its failure to keep porn off of the Kindle store and app after learning sexually explicit photos could be accessed by children easily.

The tech companies have urged e-commerce giant to strengthen their content moderation policies to prevent sexually inappropriate and NSFW material from being accessed by minors. The incident came to light after Reuters reported that two families said their pre-teen sons downloaded explicit content via Amazon's Kindle Unlimited e-book subscription service and viewed full-colour photographs on the Kindle iPhone app. I&B Ministry Wants Amazon Prime Video to Promote Indian Content.

Alphabet and Apple have urged Amazon to remove sexually explicit content and warned that the Kindle app could be removed from their app stores if they failed to resolve the issue. Soon after the issue was raised, Jeff Bezos-led company jumped into action since Amazon and Kindle are consistently among the most downloaded on Google's Play Store and Apple's app store. Mobile Addiction: 85% Indian Parents Worry About Kids Spending Excessive Screen Time During School Holidays, Says Amazon Survey Report.

"We're committed to providing a safe shopping and reading experience for our customers and their families, and we take matters like this seriously. We are reviewing all the available information and are taking action based on our findings, " Amazon issued a statement on the subject. The age rating of the Kindle iPhone app has been now changed to 12 years from earlier four years and above. While on Google Play Store, it is now rated as "teen". Amazon said its terms require parental consent for users under 18.

