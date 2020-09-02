New Delhi, September 2: The Ministry of Information and Technology on Wednesday banned PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) banned. The government also banned 118 other mobile applications. The decision as taken during the meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology

According to the ministry, According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the mobile game has been banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

The ministry took the decision after several complaints were received against the app banned today for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner.

