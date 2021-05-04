PUBG Mobile India is expected to be launched in the country soon. Ahead of its launch, the company has reportedly renamed the game's official name to Battlegrounds Mobile India from PUBG Mobile India on its official Facebook and YouTube Channels. This suggests that the battle royale game could be launched in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The exact launch date of the game is yet to be confirmed, however, we expect the game to make its way in the country very soon. PUBG Mobile India Reportedly Teased on Official YouTube Channel, Video Now Deleted.

As a reminder, PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year due to data security concerns. PUBG developers had then announced that they will launch a new India-specific game called PUBG Mobile India. Now, it seems that Krafton will launch the game as Battlegrounds Mobile India instead of PUBG Mobile India. The reason behind changing the game's name could be to leave behind the stained impression of a banned game in the country.

Last week, the PUBG Mobile India teaser was reportedly released on its official YouTube channel and was deleted minutes after it went live. Not much was revealed in the teaser as it only showcased known elements and features of the game. In addition to this, PUBG developers are also reportedly hiring employees in India and as per a PUBG Corporation LinkedIn post, the company has listed several vacancies for its game. Moreover, developers had also announced to invest $100 million in India to produce the local battle royale game, entertainment, e-sports and IT industries.

