PUBG Mobile India is expected to be launched soon in the country. The battle royale game was first teased in November 2020 as an alternative to PUBG Mobile. Ahead of its launch, a report has claimed that the company released the teaser of the game on its official YouTube channel. The video has now been taken down but some users managed to grab its screenshot. Is PUBG Mobile India Launching Today? Know All Updates About Speculated Launch of PlayersUnknown Battlegrounds Game.

PUBG Mobile India (Photo Credits: PUBG Mobile India)

As per the report, the teaser did not reveal the exact launch date of the game but it did mention that the game will be launched soon. This has been mentioned several times before but after this new teaser, it is said that the PUBG Mobile India launch is not far away. Last month, a report had revealed that the Indian government provided permission to release the game in the country.

PUBG Mobile India game is expected to come with some modifications such as reduced gore and violence, clothed characters and more. To suppress the violent nature of PUBG Mobile, the game developers announced the toned-down version of the battle royale game called PUBG Mobile India. As such, PUBG fans are eagerly waiting for the game and what will it offer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2021 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).