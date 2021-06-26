Realme C25s budget smartphone was recently launched in the Indian market. The phone was launched at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. On the other hand, the bigger 4GB + 128GB variant was priced at Rs 10,999. Now the Chinese smartphone brand has increased the prices of the affordable smartphone by Rs 500. Realme C11 2021 With Unisoc SoC & 5000mAh Battery Launched in India; Prices, Specifications & Other Details.

According to the company’s official website and listing on Flipkart, the 4GB + 64GB variant is now priced at Rs 10,499 while the 4GB RAM + 128GB variant now costs Rs 11,499. The phone is available in two colour variants - Watery Blue and Watery Grey. The phone can be purchased online via Flipkart and Realme.com as well as offline stores.

Realme C25s Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme)

In terms of specifications, the Realme C25s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels and an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM along with up to 128GB of internal storage. The onboard storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

For photography, there is a triple camera module at the back. It consists of a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is an 8MP for selfies and video calling. The phone runs on Android 11 OS with Realme UI 2.0 on the top. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

