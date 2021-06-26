Realme has silently launched the Realme C11 2021 smartphone in the Indian market. The budget handset has been listed on the official website. The phone was introduced in the Russian market last month. The handset comes as a successor to the Realme C11 phone that was launched in the country last year in July. Compared to the predecessor, the Realme C11 (2021) packs an inferior processor and rear camera. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30, Realme Buds Q2 & Smart TV 32-Inch Launched in India.

In terms of pricing, the Realme C11 2021 is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB variant. The phone comes in a single configuration. It's important to note that the Realme C11 2021 is currently available for online sale via Realme's official website. The company is also offering a discount of Rs 200 as a part of the introductory offer. This brings down the price to Rs 6,799. It is available in two shades - Cool Blue and Cool Grey.

Realme C11 2021 (Photo Credits: Realme India)

As far as specifications go, the Realme C11 2021 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and a regular 60Hz refresh rate. It also gets a V-shaped notch housing a 5MP selfie camera. At the back, there is an 8MP rear camera sensor with an LED flash. The affordable smartphone misses out on a fingerprint scanner.

It is powered by a Unisoc SC9863 chipset. It is paired with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration in India. It runs Realme UI Go edition based on Android 11 OS. The Realme C11 2021 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2021 12:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).