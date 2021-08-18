Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the highly anticipated GT Series today in the Indian market. The GT Series will comprise Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition smartphones. The company will also introduce the Realme Book Slim along with the GT series. With the launch of Realme Book Slim, the company will be entering into the laptop segment. The Realme GT Series and Realme Book Slim launch event will commence at 12:30 pm via Realme's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme GT & Realme GT Master Edition India Prices Leaked Online: Report.

Realme GT 5G is said to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000. The handset was launched in China from a starting price of CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 32,100) for the 8GB + 128GB variant whereas the GT Master Edition gets a starting price of CNY 2,399 (approximately Rs 27,500) for the 8GB + 128GB model. On the other hand, Realme Book Slim is rumoured to be priced over Rs 55,000.

Realme GT 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

The wait is over, #realmeGTIsHere! Set your alarms for the 'Biggest Launch Of The Year'. Launching #realmeGT series and #realmeBook Slim on our official channels. Watch the livestream: https://t.co/EktiygsWKQ pic.twitter.com/cJJAaxzm79 — realme (@realmeIndia) August 18, 2021

As per previous reports, Realme GT 5G will feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It will come equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, an 8MP wide-angle snapper and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there could be a 16MP selfie camera. The handset will come packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Realme GT Series (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme GT Master Edition will also sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM. For photography, the device will get a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. The phone will be fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery with a 65W fast charging facility.

Realme Book (Slim) (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme Book Slim will flaunt a 2K Full Vision display with a 90 percent screen-body ratio, 100 percent sRGB wide colour gamut and 3:2 golden screen ratio. The slim laptop will carry a resolution of 2160x1440 pixels and could come powered by an Intel Core i3 and Intel Core i5 processor option. The device is expected to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage and might offer up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, Realme Book Slim is claimed to be one of the slimmest laptops in India that will come with Fast File Interchange and Smart Application Integration.

