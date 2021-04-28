Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker will be holding its mega launch event of 2021 on May 4, 2021. In a recent AskMadhav YouTube episode, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth revealed that the company will launch India's first Dimensity 1200 powered smartphone during the launch event. As per a report, this smartphone could be called Realme X7 Max 5G. The mega-event will be held in celebration of Realme anniversary. Realme 8 5G First Online Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart & Realme.com.

Realme GT Neo (Photo Credits: Realme China)

Apart from the phone, the company is also expected to launch several new products during the event. During the AskMadhav episode, Realme CEO also revealed that the company will be launching new 43-inch, 49-inch/50-inch 4K TVs with a home theatre experience.

The Realme X7 Max 5G is speculated to be a rebranded version of China's Realme GT Neo. The handset is likely to come with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Samsung Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the device might get triple rear cameras comprising a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there could be a 16MP selfie snapper. Realme X7 Max 5G is expected to be priced below Rs 30,000.

