Realme 8 5G phone is all set to go on sale today in India. The device was launched in the country last week and today it will be made available for sale at 12 noon via Flipkart and realme.com. Sale offers include 10 percent off on HDFC Bank credit Card transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off via HDFC Bank Mastercard credit card on the first time transaction, no cost EMI and standard EMI options. Realme 8 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 14,999; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

Realme 8 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme 8 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

The #realme8 5G is up for grabs! 👉 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Processor 👉 8.5mm Super Slim 👉 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display 👉 5000mAh Massive Battery with Smart 5G Power Saving & so much more, bring this 5G Speedster home. Sale today at 12 PM.https://t.co/LYJ5olumdp pic.twitter.com/A0sQu3l3Tp — realme (@realmeIndia) April 28, 2021

For photography, the handset flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP Samsung GM1 main camera, a 2MP monochrome snapper and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Realme 8 5G (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port and 5G. Coming to the pricing, Realme 8 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 16,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2021 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).