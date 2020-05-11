Realme Narzo 10 Series Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme’s Launch Event

Realme Narzo 10 Series (Photo Credits: Realme India Twitter)

Realme is all set to introduce the Narzo 10 series i.e. Realme Narzo 10 & Narzo 10A smartphones in India. The firm took Twitter to share posters of the Narzo 10 Series revealing the launch event time battery. After postponing the launch event several times, the company will be launching the handsets today. The launch event of the Realme Narzo 10 Series will commence at 12.30 pm IST onwards. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The company will be broadcasting the event on its official YouTube channel as well as on Realme.com & all social media accounts. You can watch the live broadcast in the embedded video below. According to the teasers revealed by the company on Twitter, Realme Narzo 10 will feature a 48MP quad rear camera setup whereas the Narzo 10A could sport a triple rear camera module. Realme Nazro 10 handset will be powered by a seamless gaming A class G80 AI processor. Realme Narzo 10 Series might feature a waterdrop notch outstanding display.

The company also confirmed that the Realme Narzo 10A will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery & will support Quick charging. Realme Narzo 10 Series may be offered in green & blue colour options & are expected to ship with the Android 10 Realme UI operating system. Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 10 is tipped to be under Rs 15,000 whereas the Narzo 10A could cost under Rs 10,000.