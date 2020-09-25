Realme Narzo 20 Pro handset is all set to go on sale today in India. Realme launched the smartphone in the country under the Realme Narzo 20 series earlier this week. Realme Narzo 20 series comprises of Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro & Narzo 20A. Narzo 20 Pro will be made available for sale with a discount of Rs 2,000, 5 percent off on HSBC credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, no-cost EMI & standard EMI options. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro & Narzo 20A Smartphones Launched in India From Rs 8,499.

In terms of specifications, Realme Narzo sports a 6.5-inch full-screen Corning Gorilla Glass display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels & a 90Hz ultra smooth display.

Tech-critics at @Pricebaba have shared their review. With a 65W SuperDART Charge, MediaTek Helio G95 Processor & 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display, #realmeNarzo20Pro offers a good gaming experience. 1st sale tomorrow, 12 PM on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart. https://t.co/MSv1u6iwmm pic.twitter.com/0wJUUfq3CH — realme (@realmemobiles) September 24, 2020

For optics, the handset gets an AI quad rear camera system comprising of a 48MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a macro lens, a B&W portrait shooter. Upfront, there is a 16MP wide-angle snapper with Sony IMX471 sensor.

The device is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 SoC with ARM Mali-G76 GPU. The smartphone will be offered in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage & 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The handset runs on Android 10 based Realme UI operating system. Narzo 20 Pro comes in two shades - White Knight & Black Ninja.

Realme Narzo 20 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme's newest offering comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging facility. The smartphone gets connectivity options such as Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/A-GPS, Glonass, 802.11 b/g/n/a/ac & more. Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 6GB & 64GB whereas the 8GB & 128GB costs Rs 16,999.

