Realme, the Chinese phone maker, will officially launch the Narzo 50 smartphone on February 24. The company teased the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date. Realme has also set up a dedicated microsite on the official website, which reveals the design and processor of the phone. The launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST and will be streamed live via Realme India's official YouTube channel. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G First Online Sale Today at 12 Noon, Check Exciting Offers Here.

Realme Narzo 50 (Photo Credits: Realme)

The handset has also been listed on the Amazon India website. This confirms that the smartphone will be sold via the e-commerce platform.

#FeelThePower of #MightyPerformanceBoosted in the #realmenarzo50 with our Young Players in just 3 days! The Best Processor & Display in the Segment launching at 12:30 PM, 24th Feb, on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/HH9v6hoXY6 pic.twitter.com/8S8dQzMEvy — realme (@realmeIndia) February 21, 2022

According to the Realme India website, Realme Narzo 50 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 gaming chipset. Though not much information is currently known about the Narzo 50, a report from 91Mobile has leaked several key specifications of the handset.

Realme Narzo 50 is said to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. The device is confirmed to get a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cut-out. It is likely to be offered with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the phone could come with a triple rear camera module consisting of a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP depth shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is might be a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The Narzo 50 phone is said to pack a 4,800mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Realme Narzo 50 might cost Rs 15,990 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB could be priced at Rs 17,999.

