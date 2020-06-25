New Delhi, June 25: Smartphone brand realme on Thursday launched a new 4G flagship series, realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom, along with realme Buds Q and realme Adventurer Backpack. Realme X3 SuperZoom with 5X periscope telephoto lens that supports up to 60X hybrid zoom will be available in two variants: 8GB+128GB for Rs 27,999 and 12GB+256GB for Rs 32,999. RealmeX3 that comes with a 2Xtelephoto lens promising up to 20X hybrid zoom will also be available in two variants: 8GB+128GB for Rs 25,999 and 6GB +128GB from Rs 24,999. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom & Realme Buds Q Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming of Realme’s Launch Event.

Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom will be available in two colours – Glacier Blue and Arctic White - on realme.com and Flipkart starting June 30, announced the company. Both the devices are packed with 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 64MP quad-camera, 4200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge along with and 120Hz dual punch-hole display.

Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch (Photo Credits: Realme India)

"To further strengthen our relationship with customers, we have launched our best 4G flagship series, the realme X3 & X3 SuperZoom along with realme Buds Q and realme Adventurer Backpack," said MadhavSheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India.

Pre-booking for the 4G Flagship, #realmeX3 & #realmeX3SuperZoom starts at 8 PM today until 11:59 PM, 27th June on @Flipkart. Also avail a 10% Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Cards & EMI Transactions. #60XSuperZoomSuperSpeed pic.twitter.com/tE40IW098C — realme (@realmemobiles) June 25, 2020

Both the devices have dual, in-display ultra-wide-angle camera setup at the front. X3 SuperZoom houses an attached 32MP Sony wide-angle main camera with 8MP super wide-angle camera, while for realme X3, a 16MP Sony wide-angle main camera along with 8MP super wide-angle camera has been offered. While realme Buds Q is priced at Rs 1,999 and would be available from July 1, the ‘Adventurer Backpack' will cost Rs 1,499 and would be available from the same date.

