Realme Narzo 30 5G and Realme Buds Q2 will be made available for sale today in India. Both devices were launched in the country on June 24, 2021 along with the Narzo 30 phone. Realme Narzo 30 5G is priced at Rs 15,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model. It will be offered with an instant discount of Rs 1,000 with ICICI Bank credit cards and credit card EMI, Rs 500 off, flat Rs 450 cashback and more on the Realme India website. Flipkart offers include a 7 percent discount on EMI transactions using Yes Bank credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback, up to Rs 14,850 off via exchange deals and more. On the other hand, Realme Buds Q2 will be made available with a 10 percent cashback up to Rs 250 via MobiKwik. Realme Buds Q2 True Wireless Earphones To Go on Sale Tomorrow; Prices, Offers & Other Details.

Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Realme Narzo 30 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme)

Today is the day when you can make the #realmeNarzo305G yours! Take this chance Young Players and #UnleashPeakPerformance with 5G. Avail Introductory Offer, ₹500 off with additional bank offer in the first sale today at 12 PM. Priced at ₹15,999 https://t.co/TW31p4JySc pic.twitter.com/FciFdgAL4X — realme (@realmeIndia) June 30, 2021

For optics, it gets a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP main lens, a 2MP monochrome shooter and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter. The device comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 30 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Play the realme Buds Q2 Quiz by following hints from the Quite extraordinary features of the latest #realmeBudsQ2 and stand a chance to win ₹10,000*. Play the quiz on @amazonIN. *T&C Apply Head here to participate: https://t.co/iAKiD5Fdtf pic.twitter.com/M0SlEvUDPn — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) June 29, 2021

On the other side, Realme Buds Q2 features active noise cancellation, touch controls and a gaming mode. The new earbuds come with a low-latency mode with a response delay of 88ms, a transparency mode and a dual-mic noise cancellation feature for calls.

Realme Buds Q2 (Photo Credits: Realme)

The company claims that the Realme Buds Q2 provides 28 hours of playtime in total with fast charging support. Moreover, the device is IPX5 water-resistant. It will be offered in two colours- Active Black and Calm Grey. Coming to the pricing, Realme Buds Q2 is priced at Rs 2,499.

