Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker will launch several products today in the Indian market. These products include Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Q2 Neo, Realme Buds Wireless 2 and Buds Wireless 2 Neo. Realme Watch 2 Pro and Buds Wireless 2 were launched in Malaysia in May. On the other hand, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo was launched in Sri Lanka in May 2021. The launch event will commence at 12:30 pm IST via Realme India's official YouTube and other social media accounts. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme Watch 2 Pro With 90 Sports Modes Launched; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

Realme Watch 2 Pro will feature a 1.75-inch rectangular touch colour display and a battery life of 14 days on a single charge. The device will come with 90 sports modes and a three-axis accelerometer. The Watch 2 Pro will sport 24-hour heart rate monitoring. It will monitor resting heart rate, exercise heart rate, blood oxygen measurement, sleep detection and more.

Realme Watch 2 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme)

Get ready to welcome The Entry Level TWS Earbuds! Introducing the Quite Clear, Long-Lasting #realmeBudsQ2Neo. Launching at 12:30 PM, 23rd July on our official channels. Know more: https://t.co/qaHfWMXvId pic.twitter.com/kDBCL9iIKL — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) July 17, 2021

Realme Watch 2 will feature a square dial, a 1.4-inch display with a resolution of 320x320 pixels, 90 sports modes including basketball, boxing, dancing, golf, indoor cycling, table tennis among others. The smartwatch will pack a 315mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 12 days of run time on a single charge.

Coming to Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo will sport 11.2mm Bass Boost drivers and offer up to 17 hours of battery life. Users can get 120 minutes of playback time with a small 10-minute charge. The earbuds are claimed to be charged fully in two hours by using the USB Type-C port. The neckband style earbuds will also support environment noise cancellation.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo is expected to be a rebranded version of Realme Buds Q2 that was launched in Pakistan. It will offer 20 hours of playback time with the charging case. Each earbud is rumoured to offer 5 hours of playback time. The earbuds will get an in-ear design, 10mm dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm and new Bass Boost+ enhancement technology.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme Buds Wireless 2 will feature 13.6mm Bass Boost drivers, Bluetooth v5 for connectivity, ANC and Vocplus AI Noise Cancellation for calls. It will support LDAC Hi-Res, SBC audio codecs and AAC. In terms of battery, Buds Wireless 2 can last 18 hours with ANC turned on at 50 percent volume. While the ANC is turned off, it can offer a battery life of 22 hours.

Realme Watch 2 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 5,300 whereas the Watch 2 could cost Rs 4,100. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo might get a price tag of Rs 3,000 whereas the Buds Wireless 2 could be priced at Rs 2,300. On the other hand, Realme Buds Q2 is likely to cost Rs 2,900.

