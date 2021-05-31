Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to launch its Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone today in India. The company has been teasing the device on its official Twitter handle revealing its key specifications. The company will also launch its Realme Smart TV 4K Series along with the Realme X7 Max 5G smartphone. The launch event will commence at 12:30 pm and will be streamed online via Realme India's official YouTube and other social media channels. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Realme X7 Max 5G Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Realme X7 Max 5G is said to be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo phone which is already on sale in the Chinese market. The handset could sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Realme X7 Max 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme)

The upcoming #realmeX7Max5G features a Sony _ _ MP Triple Camera, can you fill in the blanks by looking at this puzzle? Share your answer with us using #UnlockMaxSpeed and you can #win a realme goodie.#Contest pic.twitter.com/SzGwuxTgXp — realme (@realmeIndia) May 30, 2021

It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The handset will come equipped with a triple rear camera system comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there might be a 16MP selfie camera.

Realme X7 Max 5G (Photo Credits: Realme India)

The device could pack a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. Connectivity options might include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Realme X7 Max 5G is likely to be priced between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. On the other hand, Realme Smart TV 4K Series will consist of two TVs - a 50-inch and a 43-inch. The upcoming TVs could sport a 24W quad stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos and DTS HD support.

Realme Smart TV 4K Series (Photo Credits: Realme)

Smart TV 4K models will carry a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels and are expected to be powered by a quad-core MediaTek SoC. Realme Smart TV 4K Series is likely to come with an in-built Chroma Boost Picture Engine for accurate colour reproduction. Connectivity options may include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, a tuner port, AV out port, an Ethernet port, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Apart from this, nothing much is known about the upcoming TV 4K Series. The company will announce its pricing during the launch event.

