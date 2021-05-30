Realme India is all set to launch the Realme X7 Max 5G phone in the country tomorrow. Ahead of its launch, a dedicated microsite is live on the official website that confirms key specifications and other details. The main highlight of the phone will be a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone was initially slated to launch in India earlier this month. However, the launch event was delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis. Realme C25s Smartphone Likely To Be Launched in India Next Month: Report.

Realme X7 Max 5G phone is likely to be priced in the range of Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. It is worth noting that the phone is rumoured to be a rebrand of the Realme GT Neo. The launch event will begin tomorrow at 12:30 pm IST. It will be streamed online via the company's official YouTube channel.

Realme X7 Max 5G Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme)

As far as specifications are concerned, the Realme X7 Max 5G is expected to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there will be a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

It's almost time, get ready to achieve Max 5G Speed! Launching #realmeX7Max5G with India’s First MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G Processor at 12:30 PM, tomorrow on our official channels. #FutureAtFullSpeed Watch the launch livestream here: https://t.co/CPR0kMS7aN pic.twitter.com/yd51AKMt5G — realme (@realmeIndia) May 30, 2021

For photography, there will be triple cameras at the back. It will consist of a 64MP primary sensor assisted by an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP camera. The front camera will be a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It will run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support.

