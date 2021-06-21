The Realme X7 Max smartphone was recently launched in the Indian market. It's the first handset in India, which comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 powered smartphone in the country. The Chinese phone brand introduced the Realme X7 Max phone in three colour variants - Mercury Silver, Asteroid Black, and Milky Way. Unlike the former two, the Milky Way colour variant didn't go on sale. Now, the smartphone will be available for its first online sale on June 24, 2021 via Flipkart. Father's Day 2021: Top 4 Smartphones To Gift Your Dad; OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Mi 10i & Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G.

The Realme X7 Max comes in two storage options - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. While the former is priced at Rs 26,999, the latter retails at Rs 29,999. As a part of the online sale offer, there will be a 10% off on transactions made via HDFC Bank credit or debit cards. The handset will also be available with a no-cost EMI option.

Realme X7 Max Milky Way (Photo Credits: Realme)

The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also gets a punch-hole notch housing a 16MP selfie snapper. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC that comes paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For photos and videos, there's a triple rear camera module. It comprises a 64MP primary shooter assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. It comes fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 OS based on RealmeUI out of the box.

