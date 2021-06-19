Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June and this year's Father's Day falls tomorrow. It is an occasion to honour fatherhood and paternal bond. Every child plans to make this auspicious day a memorable one with plenty of celebration and some exciting gifts. Selecting a gift for your father could be a dicey one. So, we'll suggest that you should select a gift that he loves to use. If your father is someone who is a smartphone freak, here are the top 4 mid-range smartphones that you can consider gifting to your father on this special day. Happy Father’s Day 2021 Greetings: Heartfelt Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers and SMS to Send to Your Dad on the Special Day.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G:

OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

OnePlus recently launched Nord CE 5G in India with a starting price of Rs 22,999. The mid-range phone comes in three variants - 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The 8GB + 128GB version is priced at Rs 24,999. The top-end variant with 12GB + 256GB storage costs Rs 27,999. Buyers will get Rs 1,000 off and up to 6 months no-cost EMI using HDFC Bank credit cards, credit card EMI & debit card EMI on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in and OnePlus stores.

Realme X7 Max 5G:

Realme X7 Max 5G (Photo Credits: Realme)

Realme X7 Max 5G was launched in India last month at Rs 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. The smartphone is listed on Flipkart with offers such as 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent instant discount on EMI transactions using Amex credit cards, pay Rs 8,100 less via Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan and up to Rs 15,300 off via exchange deals.

Xiaomi Mi 10i:

Xiaomi Mi 10i (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Mi 10i smartphone's 6GB + 128GB is now available at Rs 21,999 on both Amazon.in and Xiaomi India website. The other two models i.e. 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB are priced at Rs 20,999 and Rs 23,999 respectively. Sale offers include up to Rs 1,500 instant discount with HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI, Rs 3,000 cashback via UPI payments, WiFi Smart Speaker at Rs 1,999 and Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000. Amazon India is providing the phone with flat Rs 1,000 discount on SBI credit card transactions, up to Rs 14,100 off via exchange offers and 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G:

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G was launched in India a couple of months ago at Rs 25,990 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Buyers can avail 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 1,000 with SBI credit card EMI, 5 percent cashback with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards for Prime members, no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000 and up to Rs 11,100 off on exchange offers via Amazon India.

