Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch its next Realme X7 series phones in the Indian market very soon. The phone maker has been teasing the Realme X7 series for quite some time now on its social media handles. But, we are yet to get an official launch date of the phones from the company. Recently, Realme India CEO - Madhav Sheth revealed the retail box image of the Realme X7 series prototype, suggesting a launch is imminent. Realme C20 Budget Smartphone With 5000 mAh Battery & Helio G35 Launched.

Realme X7 Series (Photo Credits: Realme)

Now, a popular tech blogger mistakenly uploaded the launch invite of the handset on Twitter. However, the Tweet was taken down immediately. But, a tipster managed to download the image and reshare the image of his profile. The image suggests that the Realme X7 series will be launched in the country on February 4, 2021.

Though the tweet is now deleted and considering the number of speculations that are doing around the phones, it is advised to take this information with a pinch of salt. Do note that the allegedly deleted image was reshared by a tipster called Abhishek Yadav. He managed to download the picture before the original post was deleted. It is important to note that the brand hasn't announced the launch date yet, so can neither confirm the same.

Realme X7 Series (Photo Credits: Realme)

If the market reports are to be believed, the Realme X7 and X7 Pro smartphones will feature 6.4 and 6.55-inch AMOLED 120Hz display respectively. Under the skin, the X7 phone will be powered by a Dimensity 800U SoC while the X7 Pro will get a Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 64MP quad-cameras, 32MP selfie shooter, 65W Dart charging support, Android 11 based on Realme UI 2.0, and more.

